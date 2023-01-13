HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge sentenced a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program who secretly recorded minors in his home and at Plainville High School to 25 years in federal prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between June 2017 and March 2020, 52-year-old Kyle Fasold recorded at least 36 students, as well as several adults, in locations where he knew they’d be partially or fully naked, including bathrooms in his home, the girl’s locker room in Plainville High School, and the bathroom next to the coach’s office in Plainville High School.

Fasold then uploaded the child sex abuse material to the dark web, prosecutors said. He was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program when he committed these crimes.

Fasold has been in custody since his March 2020 arrest. In September 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

“The many victims in this case, several of whom provided impact statements to the court and bravely spoke at today’s sentencing, will have to manage their trauma for the remainder of their lives. May this sentence serve as fair warning to anyone involved in this type of reprehensible behavior, and anyone who believes that they can engage in illicit dark web activity anonymously. Our law enforcement partners will find you and bring you to justice.”

Investigators also found several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on Fasold’s seized devices that he did not produce, prosecutors said.

The judge also gave Faslod 15 years of supervised release following the 25-year sentence.