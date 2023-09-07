EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man and a woman have been arrested and are facing charges after they allegedly left their six-week-old baby unattended in a park in East Hartford, according to police.

36-year-old Laquasha Thompson and 34-year-old Sadiki Donalds were arrested Wednesday and are facing charges of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Police say Thompson went to the police station and reported that Donalds had left their baby unattended in a stroller inside Alumni Park. The baby was with Thompson when she made the complaint and she said she was unsure how long that baby had been left outside.

The baby was then examined by the East Hartford Fire Department and did not sustain any injuries.

Police say they then learned that Thompson went to drop the baby off at Donalds’ home earlier in the day and left the baby in the driveway before heading to work.

While Thompson was at work, she received text messages from Donalds saying that he didn’t want anything to do with the baby and that he was going to leave the baby.

Thompson then left work shortly after receiving the messages and went back to Donalds’ home where she then found out the baby was taken to the park.

Both Thompson and Donalds were scheduled to be in Manchester Court on Thursday.

