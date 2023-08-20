WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Back to school just got a little easier for some West Hartford families.

The Concerned Parents of Color of Greater Hartford held its annual backway giveaway event on Sunday at West Hartford Town Hall. The group gave out 250 backpacks for the fourth year of the event.

Each backpack came with school supplies.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see all the kids coming out,” said Kristen Sowell, with Concerned Parents of Color of Great Hartford. “They’re excited to pick through all the backpacks and the supplies. The parents, it kind of gives them a sense of relief, too. It’s one less thing that they have to worry about for the school season.”

In addition to the giveaway, the group also advocates for change in education, legislation and representation in the area.