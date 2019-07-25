Park Road to close for road paving, detours implemented

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A large paving project will close down a street in West Hartford soon.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Park Road at Trout Brook Drive.

Park Road will remain closed to westbound traffic between Quaker Lane South and the I-84 ramps.

Trout Brook Drive will be closed to southbound traffic between Boulevard and Park Road. Trout Brook will also be closed to northbound traffic between White Avenue and Park Road.

Eastbound traffic on Park Road will be able to turn left to travel north on Trout Brook Drive or proceed straight, but will not be able to turn right.

Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.

The entire project is expected to be completed in September.

