HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.

Police said the man in his 30s arrived at a hospital just after 1 p.m. Officers determined he was shot in the 700 block of Park Street.

The victim is listed in critical condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are investigating. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Earlier this week, two men were arrested and charged in the beating death of 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez, of Hartford. He was found in a parking area on Park Street, less than a block away from Thursday’s shooting.

Police have not said whether the two cases are connected.