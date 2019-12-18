Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Parking meter fees in Downtown New Britain to be suspended for holiday shopping

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
parking-meters_1523639022494.jpg

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain is waiving parking fees in downtown for the remainder of the holiday shopping season.

It starts Monday, December 23. Parking meters will be suspended so shoppers can get up to two hours of free parking.

The fees will return on January 2, at 7:00 a.m.

Meters subject to this suspension include those on Main Street, West Main Street, Arch Street, and the Badolato parking garage.

The Szczesny garage is also available for holiday parking.

The Blogoslawski/courthouse parking garage will still charge normal parking rates.

Be aware, any vehicles parked in one of those spots for more than the two hour limit are subject to getting a ticket or being towed.

“Please join me in helping to make this season a successful one for our local businesses,” said Mayor Erin Stewart.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

West Hartford firefighters save dog from house fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford firefighters save dog from house fire"

Special session to address two leftover issues, not tolls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Special session to address two leftover issues, not tolls"

Boys and Girls Club eliminates overnight visits as precaution to keep kids safe

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys and Girls Club eliminates overnight visits as precaution to keep kids safe"

Residents across CT dealing with ice

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents across CT dealing with ice"

Hartford police make arrest in 2016 double homicide investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police make arrest in 2016 double homicide investigation"

Lizzo cancels Hartford concert due to flu

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lizzo cancels Hartford concert due to flu"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss