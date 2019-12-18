Parking meter fees in Downtown New Britain to be suspended for holiday shopping

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain is waiving parking fees in downtown for the remainder of the holiday shopping season.

It starts Monday, December 23. Parking meters will be suspended so shoppers can get up to two hours of free parking.

The fees will return on January 2, at 7:00 a.m.

Meters subject to this suspension include those on Main Street, West Main Street, Arch Street, and the Badolato parking garage.

The Szczesny garage is also available for holiday parking.

The Blogoslawski/courthouse parking garage will still charge normal parking rates.

Be aware, any vehicles parked in one of those spots for more than the two hour limit are subject to getting a ticket or being towed.

“Please join me in helping to make this season a successful one for our local businesses,” said Mayor Erin Stewart.