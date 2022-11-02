BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Among a cruiser covered in flowers, candles and cards is a second memorial.

Created in 1972, the it lists the names of fallen police officers. But after the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alec Hamzy, a second, permanent memorial may be added.

Wednesday, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said, was the first step toward making sure the officers are never forgotten.

For now, the commissioners have appointed a small group to oversee the project. While some members are police officers, it will be a community effort.

Mayor Jeff Caggiano said there have been hundreds of suggestions already submitted.

“We have a couple of people who have put large statues out there that they have drawn out, people who want to take all the plastic and melt it down and make park benches,” he said.

Gould said the department is looking at options like parks and street names.

“I think that’s what’s going to be great about this committee,” he said. “It’s just taking these great ideas and coming up with a plan of action.”

The current cruiser memorial will stay where it is for now. The tributes continue to grow as people drop off notes and flowers. On the police department windows, the messages are now three-stories tall.