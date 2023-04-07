WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Conny the Whale sculpture in West Hartford is about to be on the move, or at least part of it is after 47 years.

The state animal was designated as the Sperm whale as part of an effort by the Connecticut Cetacean Society (CSI) in 1975.

In 1976, the Connecticut Cetacean Society (CSI) constructed the Conny the Whale statute to help raise awareness about the devastating impact of global whaling. At this point in time, sperm whales had almost been hunted to the point of extinction, according to the Cetacean Society International.

Conny was built in 1976 and currently resides outside the former Children’s Museum in West Hartford, where it was built.

The statue is 60 feet long and weighs 20 tons. It is made of cement-reinforced steel bars.

Kingswood Oxford School, which has owned the property since 2022, sold the land to Continental Properties which is now building a new residential community on the site.

Estimates to move Conny have ranged from $250,000 and higher. CSI has decided it would be too costly and challenging to move Conny. Instead, the museum is going to preserve Conny’s tail and part of its structure to install on the Trout Brook Greenway, across from its current site.

A rendering of how the Conny the Whale sculpture will look after the move (CREDIT: CSI)

The community is looking to preserve Conny the Whale’s legacy as a symbol of environmental protection.

“This has been a remarkable community effort. So many people have helped with the challenges, donated funds, and come up with creative ideas, at each step of the process. Moving just the tail is a fine solution. It retains Conny’s symbolic power and will continue to inspire children and others who visit Conny,” said Jessica Dickens, president of the Cetacean Society International.