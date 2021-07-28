Part of Deming Street in South Windsor closed Thursday, expected to reopen in September

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Deming Street, between Buckland Road and Slater Street, will be closed beginning Thursday, July 29, 2021 for a water main installation.

Connecticut Water announced the temporary road closure in South Windsor Wednesday morning. Part of Deming Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This temporary closure and detour is expected to reopen September 15, 2021.

Connecticut Water will begin installing a 2,400 water main this week. The entire project is expected to conclude by the end of October.

The organization reminds drivers to drive cautiously between the construction areas and allow for extra travel time due to traffic flow. Driveway access will remain.