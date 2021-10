SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firetown Road is closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Barndoor Hills Road and Holcomb Street Wednesday, according to Simsbury Police.

Police said the closure is due to a potentially unsafe tobacco barn.

Police are advising motorists to use Barndoor Hills Road and Holcomb Street to detour around this section of Firetown Road. Pedestrians should avoid the area.