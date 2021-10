SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 291 West at Exit 4 is closed due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer with a fuel leak Tuesday afternoon.

There are no reported injuries at this time, according to Connecticut State Police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-291 westbound at exit 4 in South Windsor is closed due to a jack-knifed Tractor Trailer, with fuel leak. Please seek alternate routes. #cttraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 19, 2021

Troopers are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

