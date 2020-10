HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- The governor has named eleven cities and towns where the numbers are on the rise, giving them the status of Red Alert.

At Hartford City Hall, the mayor just announced that they are going to be beefing up their track and trace program, which is already very robust. They are also working to stem COVID-19 as the numbers are flaring up in Hartford, along with a dozen or so other cities and towns around the state that are turning in the hotspots.