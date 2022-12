A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash.

Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12.

At least one person was injured in the one-vehicle crash, according to Connecticut State Police. Authorities have not elaborated on how many people were injured and what the extent of their injuries are.

The road was still closed, as of 12:50 p.m. Sunday.