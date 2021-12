SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Route 229 is closed between West Queen Street and West Pine Drive due to a structure fire Friday morning.

Fire officials tell News 8 the call came in at 3:04 a.m. for a structure fire on 1719 West Street. There is no reported injuries at this time, according to officials.

The fire is knocked down at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.