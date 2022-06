WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – South Main Street between Park Road and the Boulevard in West Hartford is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

The crash happened around midnight, officials stated.

The overnight incident has left this section of South Main St. closed while repairs are made. A pole is down in the road, and officials said they are waiting for Eversource to arrive on the scene.

There are no reported injuries yet, and no word on what caused this crash or who may have been involved.