HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Library will re-open U.S. Passport services, starting Monday, May 15.

HPL temporarily closed after its downtown library suffered water damage over the Christmas

holiday. Passport services will re-open in two of the Library’s neighborhood branches on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays of every month.

The schedule is:

Mondays, 9:00 a.m. to noon, Albany Library, 1250 Albany Ave.

Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. to noon, Dwight Library, 17 New Park Ave.

Thursdays, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Dwight Library, 17 New Park Ave.

To schedule an appointment, applicants can call 860-695-1494. Applicants under 16 must appear with both parents or one parent with a signed and notarized statement of consent (form DS‐3053).

To apply for a passport:

Applicants must bring a check or money order paid to the U.S. Department of State, in the amount of $100 for minors and $130 for adults.

Applicants must provide proof of U.S. citizenship (original birth certificate or naturalization certificate), a photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID, or state ID), and a passport photo.

HPL can take the passport photograph for an additional $15 fee, per person. An execution fee of $35, payable in cash, debit, or credit card to Hartford Public Library, is also required.

Please note that the HPL passport services does not execute adult passport renewal applications. Please follow this link for guidelines. For expedited passport applications, applicants will need to pay a fee of $160 for minors and $190 for adults.

Routine applications typically take 10‐13 weeks to process, while expedited applications take 7‐9 weeks for an additional fee of $60. If you require emergency passport services within 72 hours, you can schedule an appointment directly with the National Passport Information Center by calling 1-877-487-2778. Their hours of operation are from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. They will work with you to schedule an appointment as quickly as possible.

For assistance in Spanish or for those who are hearing‐impaired, please contact 1-888-874-7793.

For additional information, you can go here or call HPL passport services directly at 860-695-1494.