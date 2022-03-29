HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford non-profit is expanding its dining options, and will soon be inviting everyone to breakfast, lunch, and eventually dinner, with that last part coming courtesy of a celebrity chef.

The kitchen at Hands on Hartford was busy Tuesday morning. The group has been feeding the hungry for more than 50 years. Dozens of people enjoy breakfast and lunch for free every day, and that is not going to change, but the group is re-imagining its community cafe.

“A restaurant that’s all about feeding everyone healthy food, regardless of how much money you have in your pocket,” is how Barbara Shaw, the CEO of Hands On Hartford describes it.

Starting in May, the public will be invited to “Gather 55” at 55 Bartholomew Avenue. For breakfast and lunch, anyone will be able to come in. Customers are asked to pay full price if they can, more if they want, or pay nothing at all. Everyone is invited.

The expansion does not end with bringing breakfast and lunch to the public. This October, the Gather 55 is going to open for dinner, but with a twist. Celebrity chef Tyler Anderson and some of his friends are going to take over the kitchen on a rotating basis.

“Every month you’re going to get something new, something exciting, something fun,” Anderson said. “I have no idea what my menu will be yet because we have until October 5th. So, I’ll know that on about October first.”

Anderson has run some of the area’s best kitchens. He says the dinner menus will only have a couple of options. That is how they will keep costs down to about $35 a meal. Again, anyone who can pay more is encouraged to for an experience you won’t get anywhere else.

“You won’t be able to get this variety of chefs coming to do a menu at any other restaurant in Connecticut,” said Anderson. “Nor will you be able to do it at the price we’re going to be doing it for.”

Some seats will be set aside each night for people who cannot pay at all. That guarantees a mix of people you won’t get anywhere else.

“The truth is, we have way more in common than we have different,” said Shaw. “So, we believe by bringing people together, they’re like, ‘Oh, look at that, we’re really the same.'”

Nothing brings people together like sitting down for a meal together.