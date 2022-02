HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a teen was shot in the finger on Wednesday evening.

Police said just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a person shot. Police located a victim was a gunshot wound to the finger.

The victim, a 14-year-old male, was listed in stable condition. He told police the shooting happened on Johnson Terrace.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.