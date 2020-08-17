PD: 17-year-old girl in custody after striking 5 people, including child, in New Britain hit-and-run

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after striking several pedestrians, including a 7-year-old child, with her car in New Britain on Monday afternoon.

Police say that at around 1:11 p.m., officers received multiple 911 calls from residents on High Street reporting that a car had struck several pedestrians and then fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to five New Britain residents who were injured, including a 7-year-old child. That child and a second victim were then taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other three victims were treated for minor injuries on scene by EMS.

Two people hit by a car on High Street near the corner of a Carmody Street. @newbritainpd investigating. Happened around 1:00 pm. @WTNH #pedestrians #hit #accident non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/bbn9UU7msr — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) August 17, 2020

According to police, the driver in that motor vehicle assault is a 17-year-old girl who had allegedly intended on running over her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend and ended up hitting multiple people. She then fled the scene but was quickly found and taken into custody.

Police say that all the victims were known to the suspect and that there is no threat to the public. The suspect has not been identified because she is a juvenile, but she has been charged with assault and is being referred to juvenile detention.

Any witnesses of the incident are urged to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3071.