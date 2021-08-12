PD: 19-year-old pronounced dead after drowning at Woodridge Lake in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WTNH) – A teen has died after drowning at Woodridge Lake in Farmington on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a 19-year-old female had slipped under the water for several minutes while swimming at Woodridge Lake near the Farmington/West Hartford town line.

Emergency responders from both towns responded and found 19-year-old Jodieann Murray from Bloomfield under the water where she was last reported swimming by a friend.

Murray was brought to UConn John Dempsey Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police said it appears that two teens were trying to swim to a floating dock across from the Woodridge Association beach.

With the expected high temps, people may visit beaches or areas with water to cool off. The Farmington Police Department is urging swimmers to use caution by using a life jacket or other floatation devices when swimming in any body of water without a lifeguard.

Anyone with information on the drowning is being asked to contact police.