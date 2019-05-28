PD: 2 men charged after using woman's credit cards without her permission

James Gracie (left) and Christopher Gracie (right) (Photo: South Windsor police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - Two men are facing charges following a woman's complaint that her credit cards were being used without her permission.

According to officials, on Tuesday, South Windsor police arrested 28-year-old James Gracie and 33-year-old Christopher Gracie.

Authorities said an investigation revealed both men used the victim's credit cards multiple times without her permission.

The two men were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card and conspiracy to commit identity theft and identity theft.

They were both held on $50,000 surety bonds and appeared in court on Tuesday.

