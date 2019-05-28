Hartford

PD: 2 men charged after using woman's credit cards without her permission

Posted: May 28, 2019

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:00 PM EDT

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - Two men are facing charges following a woman's complaint that her credit cards were being used without her permission.

According to officials, on Tuesday, South Windsor police arrested 28-year-old James Gracie and 33-year-old Christopher Gracie.

Authorities said an investigation revealed both men used the victim's credit cards multiple times without her permission.

The two men were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card and conspiracy to commit identity theft and identity theft.

They were both held on $50,000 surety bonds and appeared in court on Tuesday.

