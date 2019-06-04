PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police said there have been five overdose deaths in the city since Monday night.

According to officials, as of 11:10 a.m., there were five fatal overdoses in the past 15 hours.

Authorities said fentanyl has been present in pill form and mixed with heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police are urging residents struggling with addiction to seek help.

There have been FIVE (5) fatal overdoses in the city in the past fifteen hours. We are seeing fentanyl present in pill form, mixed w/heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. PLEASE seek help, there are many addiction services available. @CTDMHAS — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 4, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.