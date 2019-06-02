Hartford

PD: Animal attacks hiker in Enfield

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 02:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 06:20 PM EDT

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police said an animal attacked a hiker in Enfield on Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 10:45 a.m., the hiker was attacked by what may have been a coyote or a fox in the Scantic River Park West off of Route 190.

Authorities said the hiker was treated at a local hospital and released.

Related Content: Coyote sightings are on the rise in Connecticut

The incident is being investigated by the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Any sightings of an aggressive animal should be reported to DEEP at 860-424-3333.

