PD: Animal attacks hiker in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police said an animal attacked a hiker in Enfield on Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 10:45 a.m., the hiker was attacked by what may have been a coyote or a fox in the Scantic River Park West off of Route 190.

Authorities said the hiker was treated at a local hospital and released.

Related Content: Coyote sightings are on the rise in Connecticut

The incident is being investigated by the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Any sightings of an aggressive animal should be reported to DEEP at 860-424-3333.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.