PD: Arrest made after loaded gun found in Hartford student’s backpack

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

Police say that the 18-year-old man was also expelled from the school, which is University High School, at 351 Mark Twain Drive.

According to police, campus security discovered the gun in his backpack while he was being evaluated by medics after being assaulted.

The student has not yet been identified and his charges weren’t released.

According to police, there was no indication of intent or threat of violence.

The incident remains under investigation.