NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are searching for a suspect who intentionally threw a boulder at one of its police cruisers.

The cruiser was found damaged at the New Hartford resident trooper’s office behind the New Hartford Town Hall Sunday morning.

The boulder was thrown through the windshield into the driver’s side door and across the hood of the car, causing extensive damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.