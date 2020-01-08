PD: Bristol man facing charges for fatally stabbing wife

Eddie Torres, 37, of Bristol. Photo Bristol Police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man is facing murder charges for stabbing his wife on Tuesday night.

Bristol Police say Eddie Torres walked into the police department at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and told police he stabbed his wife.

EMS crews responded to a 911 call regarding the stabbing and transported the victim to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police investigations reveal Torres and the victim were married and were staying at a relative’s apartment. Police say the incident happened on Pardee Street.

Torres has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. The investigation is ongoing.

