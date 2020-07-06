Breaking News
PD: Car involved in shooting crashes into West Hartford building

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a car allegedly involved in a shooting crashed into a building on the Hartford/West Hartford line on Monday afternoon.

Police say that officers are on scene of the shooting that occurred in area of Prospect Avenue and Capital Avenue in Hartford.

According to police, the car involved in that shooting then crashed into the side of the building located at 1037 Boulevard in West Hartford.

There is no word on any injuries or suspects at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

