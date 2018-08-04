PD: Convicted felon charged after Hartford police find weapon in vehicle

(Photo: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Windsor man who is a convicted felon is facing charges after officials in Hartford say they found a weapon inside of his motor vehicle.

According to Hartford police, on Friday around 11:00 p.m., 28-year-old Jaquan Leatherwood was driving in the area of Westland Street and Martin Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officials conducted a motor vehicle stop and Leatherwood allegedly attempted to flee from officers on foot.

He was quickly apprehended and police learned that Leatherwood is a convicted felon.

Inside of the vehicle, units discovered a fully loaded revolver.

Leatherwood is facing charges of weapons in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm, among other charges.