Hartford

PD: Convicted felon charged after Hartford police find weapon in vehicle

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 01:26 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 01:26 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Windsor man who is a convicted felon is facing charges after officials in Hartford say they found a weapon inside of his motor vehicle.

According to Hartford police, on Friday around 11:00 p.m., 28-year-old Jaquan Leatherwood was driving in the area of Westland Street and Martin Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officials conducted a motor vehicle stop and Leatherwood allegedly attempted to flee from officers on foot.

He was quickly apprehended and police learned that Leatherwood is a convicted felon.

Inside of the vehicle, units discovered a fully loaded revolver.

Leatherwood is facing charges of weapons in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center