PD: Grave dug up, remains appear to be taken from Hartford cemetery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating Wednesday after a grave was possibly dug up and remains were taken from a Hartford cemetery.

Authorities say that officers responded to the Agudas Achim Cemetery, at Waverly Street at Tower Avenue, on the report from grounds keeping of a grave that was possibly dug up.

Upon further investigation, police say that it appears that the remains were taken from that grave and that the incident had happened a few days prior.

Hartford Police’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are currently investigating the incident.

There were no further details released at this time.