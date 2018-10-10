PD: Hartford man caught on surveillance camera firing gun into air

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bernard Mickens (Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hartford man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video firing a gun in the air back in May.

Police say on May 17th, officers responded to 726 Windsor Street in response to a ShotSpotter activation of nine gunshots. Upon arrival, nine .40 caliber cartridge casings were located.

While there were no apparent witnesses to the shooting, the building was found to have surveillance cameras that couldn't be viewed on scene.

After detectives obtained the footage, they were able to see the suspect fire several rounds into the air at that address and in the area where the cartridge casings were found.

A further investigation revealed the suspect to be 31-year-old Bernard Mickens. He was taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.