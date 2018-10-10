PD: Hartford man caught on surveillance camera firing gun into air
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hartford man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video firing a gun in the air back in May.
Police say on May 17th, officers responded to 726 Windsor Street in response to a ShotSpotter activation of nine gunshots. Upon arrival, nine .40 caliber cartridge casings were located.
While there were no apparent witnesses to the shooting, the building was found to have surveillance cameras that couldn't be viewed on scene.
After detectives obtained the footage, they were able to see the suspect fire several rounds into the air at that address and in the area where the cartridge casings were found.
A further investigation revealed the suspect to be 31-year-old Bernard Mickens. He was taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- South Windsor boy helps the homeless with 'Hartford Bags of Love'
- Woman removed from plane after boarding with 'emotional support' squirrel
- Vacant office parks repurposed as school, college buildings
- PD: Hartford man caught on surveillance camera firing gun into air
- Man in critical condition after being shot in chest at Fairfield restaurant
- Quinnipiac Poll shows Lamont's lead over Stefanowski in Governor's Race
- Students take part in International Walk to School Day
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
Get the latest details on Hurricane Michael from News 8's sister stations directly in the storm's path.Read More »
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
- Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
- 5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches
- Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael
- Fast-moving Hurricane Michael menaces Florida Panhandle
- Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
South Windsor boy helps the homeless with 'Hartford Bags of Love'
To honor their late grandfather's giving spirit, the Cabots headed to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vacant office parks repurposed as school, college buildings
On the new satellite campus of Sacred Heart University, the helicopter...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Hartford man caught on surveillance camera firing gun into air
A Hartford man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man in critical condition after being shot in chest at Fairfield restaurant
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of a Fairfield...Read More »
-
Students take part in International Walk to School Day
There is a push for kids to get outside and walking to school on Wednesday....Read More »
Video Center
-
Baby Slice visits the News 8 Studio
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Playing through the pain
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
South Windsor boy helps the homeless with 'Hartford Bags of Love'
To honor their late grandfather's giving spirit, the Cabots headed to Hartford to personally hand-out donations to the homeless.Read More »