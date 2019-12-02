1  of  2
PD: Hartford teacher arrested in New Hampshire for sexually assaulting student in Bloomfield
PD: Hartford teacher arrested in New Hampshire for sexually assaulting student in Bloomfield

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford teacher was arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in Bloomfield.

Police say that on September 20th of this year, Bloomfield officers received a report from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families that a 16-year-old student had been having sex with a teacher while in Bloomfield.

According to police, the investigation then revealed that the student and the teacher were both associated with a school in Hartford but that the sexual contact had taken place in Bloomfield.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for the teacher, 30-year-old Patrick Dodds, of Bloomfield, being issued last Wednesday for sexual assault and risk of injury to or impairing morals of children charges.

Detectives then discovered that Dodds was in Enfield, New Hampshire for the holiday. Bloomfield police contacted officers there and Dodds was taken into custody without incident and arrested on New Hamshire fugitive charges.

Dodds was given a $100,000 bond on the New Hampshire charge, matching the Connecticut bond amount on the warrant. He is currently being held at a corrections facility in New Hampshire and waived his extradition rights

Dodds will be brought back to Connecticut on Wednesday December 4th.

Hartford

