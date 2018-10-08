Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A teen was injured in Hartford by what police believe was an explosive on Sunday.

Authorities say that the 16-year-old was manipulating a small object before it exploded in his hands on Gray Street. Officials believe that the juvenile was unaware of what he was handling and "appears as though he was not involved in the creation of the device." Officials added that the device was no larger than a golf ball and that it appeared to have been made by using common household items.

The Hartford police bomb squad is assisting with the investigation.

Police said the teen lost two fingers from the explosion.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.