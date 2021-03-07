PD looking for suspects in ‘purse snatching’ incident at Westfarms Mall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for suspects they believe were involved in a purse snatching incident at the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford Sunday evening.

Farmington Police had a BOLO out for the suspect vehicle, a gold Cadillac SUV.

Hartford Police intercepted the vehicle in Hartford, but the perpetrators fled on foot. Police now have the suspect vehicle in their possession.

Police are searching for the suspects now.

