PD: Man accused of groping teen at South Windsor Target wanted for questioning

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to identify a man wanted for questioning; this individual allegedly sexually assaulted a teen at the South Windsor Target.

On Friday, Aug. 6, at around 6 p.m., police said the suspect was seen walking aimlessly through the aisles, appearing as if he was recording females in the store with his phone while gratifying himself.

The suspect then approached a 17-year-old girl and was seen gratifying himself. The victim walked to another aisle where police said the suspect then groped the victim from behind.

The victim confronted the suspect, and then he fled the store.

Anyone with information and recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Joe Fargnoli at 860-644-2551.

