PD: Man charged after discharging firearm while intoxicated in Hartford

Jorge Rodriguez (Photo: Hartford police)

Jorge Rodriguez (Photo: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges after officials said he discharged a firearm while intoxicated in Hartford.

According to police, on March 31st, units responded to the area of 31-33 Eaton Street after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.

At the scene, police found cartridge casings and a live 9mm round on the ground.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said they witnessed a man fire several rounds in the air before leaving the area in a vehicle.

During the investigation, officials stated that they learned 33-year-old Jorge Rodriguez was the shooter and that he was intoxicated on the night of the incident.

Rodriguez turned himself in on Thursday after an arrest warrant was granted.

He has been charged with reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm under the influence and unlawful discharge of a firearm.