PD: Man wanted for robbing East Hartford liquor store at gunpoint

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in East Hartford on Wednesday evening.

Police say that at around 7:51 p.m., officers responded to Long Hill Package, at 974 Burnside Avenue, after a masked man entered the store wielding a handgun and demanding the store clerk open the register.

The suspect then reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the register, before fleeing. It’s unclear how much money was taken.

Police describe the suspect as being 5’11” tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants and a green jacket, that was possibly inside out, over a white hoodie, as well as baby blue sneakers.

The suspect also had a white facial cover and black gloves on.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of the suspect in hopes of identifying him. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Hartford Police at 860-528-4401, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.