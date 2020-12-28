PD: Medical Examiner determines Wethersfield man who died during snowstorm was struck by car

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating the death of a Wethersfield man who was determined to have been struck by car during a snowstorm earlier this month.

Police say that just before 3 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 17, during a heavy snowfall, officers and EMS responded to an unconscious person in the snow at 200 Longvue DRive. The man was identified as 57-year-old Paul Bonfiglio, and at the time it appeared that he had collapsed while shoveling.

Bonfiglio was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was later determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Bonfiglio had sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at at 860-721-2870.