PD monitoring peaceful protest against police brutality for the third day in a row in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they are monitoring a peaceful protest for the third day in a row against police brutality in the capital city Sunday afternoon.

Police say the protest is traveling west on Albany Ave.: “Uniformed officers are traveling with the group of 75 or so to ensure their safety.”

These protests and many others around the country come after the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video last week holding down George Floyd – who was handcuffed – with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. Chauvin has been arrested in connection with Floyd’s death.

RELATED: ‘No justice no peace’: Protest in New Haven Sunday moves from downtown streets onto Interstate 95

This protest is the third of the day in Connecticut. A similar protest in Waterbury early Sunday shut down a section of I-84 for around an hour. And a protest in New Haven that, at this time is still ongoing, blocked the highway in all directions near the I-95 and I-91 mixmaster.

RELATED: Protesters temporarily shut down Interstate 84 in Waterbury