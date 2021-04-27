PD: New Hampshire man in custody following 3-hour standoff at Manchester, Conn. hotel

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Hampshire man is in the custody of Manchester, Conn. police following a three-hour standoff at a local hotel Monday evening.

Police were told that 26-year-old Jordan Pappalardo of Manchester, New Hampshire, was being sought out on an extraditable warrant and was staying at the Courtyard at Marriot on Slater Street in Manchester, Conn.

When police made contact with Pappalardo at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, he told police he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the officers.

Police evacuated area rooms and set up a perimeter. The Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) was called in to assist and communicate with Pappalardo.

Officials determined a 20-year-old woman acquainted with Pappalardo was in the room with him during the standoff.

CREST made phone contact with Pappalardo and the woman and negotiated for nearly three hours. He surrendered willingly and peacefully, police said.

Pappalardo was taken into custody without further incident, and the woman was secured and evaluated.

Pappalardo has been charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, two counts of threatening, interfering with police, and fugitive from justice. He is currently being held on a $400,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

