SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have reported one person has died following a crash Monday morning in Simsbury.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m., according to officials. The Simsbury Police Department started receiving calls of a single-car accident in the area of Sand Hill Road at Red Oak Court. Emergency personnel discovered on the scene that a vehicle struck a tree.

The vehicle was traveling Eastbound on Sand Hill Road when it went off the roadway and collided with a tree near, police said. Medical staff on scene immediately provided life-saving measures to the operator of the vehicle. The operator was transported to an area hospital and he was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the operator has not been released.