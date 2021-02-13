PD: One hospitalized, one in custody following stabbing in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has been hospitalized, and a Hartford man is in custody Saturday after a stabbing in Manchester, according to police.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Hilliard St. at around 9:42 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers saw two men outside. One of them was holding a large knife pointed toward the other man.

Police told the suspect, 33-year-old Kelvin McCullough of Hartford, to drop his knife. Police said he threw the knife to the ground, and officers detained him.

The other man then told police that someone in the building was stabbed. Officers found a 33-year-old Bridgeport man inside the entrance suffering from a large laceration on the abdomen. The victim was transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

McCullough is being held under the custody of Manchester police on an active warrant out of Hartford. Charges related to Saturday’s incident are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.