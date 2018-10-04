PD: Person sought after stealing and fraudulently using credit cards in Glastonbury

If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact Glastonbury police (Photo: Glastonbury police).

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Glastonbury are looking to identify a person believed to be involved in credit card-related crimes.

According to officials, on Sept. 13th, a person stole and fraudulently used credit cards in the town.

Authorities did not say where the cards were stolen from or where the fraudulent use took place.

If you have any information on the crime or on the person police are looking to identify, you are asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301 and to ask for Ofc. Laura Caruso.