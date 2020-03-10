PD: Plainville man charged with child porn for recording girls in school locker room

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainville man was arrested on child pornography charges Friday for allegedly recording members of the high school swim team getting undressed since 2018.

Police say that during the early morning hours of March 6, Plainville detectives assisted the Department of Homeland Security in executing a search and seizure warrant at a home on Northwest Drive.

As a result of the search, police found evidence that the homeowner, 49-year-old Kyle Fasold, had been secretly recording young girls getting undressed at his home and in the women’s locker room at Plainville High School.

The investigation also revealed that the recordings likely began in May 2018 and that some were taken of current and past members of the Plainville Blue Dolphins Swim Team.

Investigators are trying to identify the young girls who were recorded so that their families can be notified.

Fasold was arrested and charged with production of child pornography.