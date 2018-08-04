Hartford

PD: Suffield town employee reports incident of suspected child abuse or neglect 1 month later

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 01:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 01:38 PM EDT

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A town employee in Suffield is on paid administrative leave after reporting an incident of suspected child abuse or neglect nearly one month after it happened.

According to Suffield police, on Aug. 2nd, the town employee reported the incident to the Director of Parks and Recreation of the Town of Suffield.

Officials said the incident did not take place at a town-related activity, but that it was reported to the employee on July 3rd. 

Once notified, the Director of Parks and Recreation contacted police.

The employee who reported the issue has been placed on paid administrative leave and the incident is under investigation.

Residents are asked to contact police at 860-688-3870 with any questions.

