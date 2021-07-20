PD: Teen crashes car stolen from West Hartford with 2-year-old inside; suspect in custody

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen is in custody after stealing a car in West Hartford with a baby inside.

At about 2:30 p.m. West Hartford Dispatch received a 911 call about a vehicle being stolen from Premium Auto at 932 New Britain Ave. The vehicle had a 2-year-old still inside. The 911 caller was the owner of the car.

The caller reported the vehicle traveling west on New Britain Ave. Officers found the car a short time later traveling north on South Mian Street. They used a tire deflation device to slow the car down.

The suspect vehicle crashed into another car at the corner of South Main Street and Sedgwick Road. The male suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.





The suspect, a 16-year-old, was caught after a short foot chase and taken into custody.

Police discovered the teen had dropped off the baby outside a local business shortly after stealing the car and before the crash. The child was found uninjured and reunited with their family.

The uninvolved vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle had three occupants, two of which were minors; no injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old is being treated at a local hospital as a precaution. They are in police custody.

This is an active investigation and criminal charges for the abduction and vehicle theft are pending.