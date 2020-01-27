PD: Teen girl harassed while walking in Bristol

Breaking News
Hartford

by: Kaye Paddyfote, WTNH Intern

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — Police in Bristol are searching for a man who is accused of attempting to pick up a teenage girl on Sunday.

According to the Bristol Police Department, a 17-year-old girl reported that she was harassed by a man who was driving in his vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. 

 The female was walking westbound on Farmington Avenue, near the Bristol Plaza.

The vehicle the man was driving was described as a dark colored pickup truck with a ladder rack. 

According to the Bristol PD, the male yelled for her to get in the vehicle and then turned into the area of the Sunoco gas station located at King Street and King Place. He then exited the pickup and walked towards her. 

Police described the driver as a middle-aged Hispanic male, who was wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. 

A second person, described as a white male, remained in the truck.

The female ran into a local store and did not see either man again. She did not recognize either and could not provide a more specific description of the pickup truck.

Police are asking if anyone who was in the area saw anything, that they contact the Bristol PD at (860) 584-301.

