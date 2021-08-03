PD: Two killed in crash on Windsor Ave. in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have died following a crash in Windsor on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:43 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Windsor Avenue and Park Avenue.

With the assistance of citizens, officers extricated and rendered aid to three injured people, two of which were unresponsive. One of the cars had caught fire as a result of the accident.

According to police, a Chevy Malibu was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Windsor Avenue. A Jeep Compass was turning south onto Windsor Avenue from Park Avenue and was struck by the Malibu.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 51-year-old Remicia Francis of Windsor. Francis died at the hospital.

The front passenger of the Malibu was identified as 42-year-old Corey Mackey of Hartford who also died at the hospital.

The driver of the Malibu sustained serious injuries and was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Windsor Police at 860-688-5273.