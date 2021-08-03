PD: Two killed in crash on Windsor Ave. in Windsor

Hartford

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:
2014-12-18-windsor-police-windsor-senior-center_286119

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have died following a crash in Windsor on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:43 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Windsor Avenue and Park Avenue.

With the assistance of citizens, officers extricated and rendered aid to three injured people, two of which were unresponsive. One of the cars had caught fire as a result of the accident.

According to police, a Chevy Malibu was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Windsor Avenue. A Jeep Compass was turning south onto Windsor Avenue from Park Avenue and was struck by the Malibu.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 51-year-old Remicia Francis of Windsor. Francis died at the hospital.

The front passenger of the Malibu was identified as 42-year-old Corey Mackey of Hartford who also died at the hospital.

The driver of the Malibu sustained serious injuries and was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Windsor Police at 860-688-5273.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CT leaders recognize "Black Women's Equal Pay Day"

News /

Two-time Olympian from Glastonbury shares his thoughts on expectations of Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics

News /

Hartford Healthcare officials address Delta variant in Connecticut and the country

News /

Police ask public for help in tracking down operators involved with large-scale ATV, dirt bike ride

News /

Newington Extravaganza Fireworks 'postponed indefinitely' due to COVID concerns

News /

Doctor discusses how to prevent, manage arthritis in your knees

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss