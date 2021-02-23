PD use Stop Stick during chase to halt car driving erratically in Old Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Police were forced to use a Stop Stick to halt a car driving erratically Tuesday afternoon.

Police say, Tuesday at about 1:36 p.m., police were notified of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of the Borden Apartments at 1178 Silas Deane Highway.

Upon arrival, responding officers attempted to stop the car but the driver did not obey the officers’ signal to stop.

The car drove out of the parking lot onto Mill Street and continued to drive erratically through Old Wethersfield.

Police deployed a Stop Stick tire deflation device to disable the vehicle. The maneuver did flatten the car’s side tires, but the driver did not stop.

Police say, “The vehicle ended up getting caught in traffic in the area of the Silas Deane Highway and Maple Street and was forcibly stopped by several officers.”

The stop caused minimal damage. Neither the driver nor any officers were injured.

The driver was issued a misdemeanor summons for engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving. They were transported to the hospital for evaluation.