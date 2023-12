HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — A man has died after a shooting in Hartford Saturday night, according to police.

The incident happened in the area of 115 Franklin Avenue, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred around 8:36 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a male victim in his thirties suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later died.

Stay with News 8 for updates