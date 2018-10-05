Hartford

PD: Woman cuts store clerk with glass in Hartford robbery

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 08:43 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 08:44 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store clerk during a robbery in Hartford on Thursday.

Police say that Ana Gaisey (AKA Ama Gaisey), of no certain address, entered the Neighborhood Supermarket at 318 Farmington Avenue and charged the store clerk, who was behind the counter. She then broke the cash register and began taking money from it. 

When the store clerk tried to stop her, a fight ensued and a large piece of glass was broken. Gaisey then allegedly took a piece of the glass and slashed the clerk in the right arm. She then allegedly bit the clerk's hand before two other store clerks came to help. They subdued Gaisey after a struggle. 

Officers arrived shortly after and took Gaisey into custody. Detectives also collected evidence from the scene and the store video. 

The store clerks all suffered minor injures as a result of the altercation and received medical attention. Gaisey was taken to the hospital before being transported to the police booking facility.

Gaisey was charged with robbery, assault and criminal mischief. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center