PD: Woman cuts store clerk with glass in Hartford robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store clerk during a robbery in Hartford on Thursday.

Police say that Ana Gaisey (AKA Ama Gaisey), of no certain address, entered the Neighborhood Supermarket at 318 Farmington Avenue and charged the store clerk, who was behind the counter. She then broke the cash register and began taking money from it.

When the store clerk tried to stop her, a fight ensued and a large piece of glass was broken. Gaisey then allegedly took a piece of the glass and slashed the clerk in the right arm. She then allegedly bit the clerk's hand before two other store clerks came to help. They subdued Gaisey after a struggle.

Officers arrived shortly after and took Gaisey into custody. Detectives also collected evidence from the scene and the store video.

The store clerks all suffered minor injures as a result of the altercation and received medical attention. Gaisey was taken to the hospital before being transported to the police booking facility.

Gaisey was charged with robbery, assault and criminal mischief.